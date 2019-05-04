Francis Follows Example of German Losers

Germany will lose twenty million Christians (50%) over the next 40 years, according to a study presented by Freiburg University.The remaining Christians will be old and of little faith.“We will not panic because of these forecasts” – an unworried Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx said during a presentation of the study.Despite the abysmal performance of the German Church, German liberal theology and pastoral ideology have been leading in the Church since Second Vatican Council.What the oligarch media call Francis’ “reform” is only a stubborn application of losing German recipes in order to bring down the whole Church.