Jesuit Georgetown Encouraging Contributions to Planned Parenthood
Catholic Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is encouraging students to support mega abortion provider Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups with time and money.
Under "Organizations You can Support," Georgetown's Law Library web site lists:
- Planned Parenthood
- NARAL Pro-Choice America
- The Center for Reproductive Rights
- The National Organization for Women (NOW)
- EMILY's List
- ACLU
- The Southern Poverty Law Center
- Lambda Legal
Although these groups trample Church teaching by promoting abortion and the destruction of God's marriage, Georgetown tells web visitors to support them with time and money.
Ironically, the Georgetown Law Library web page dedicated to the history of "civil rights" includes a pitch to support pro-abortion groups that deny the first and most basic right -- namely, the right to life.
What might be even worse, Georgetown hired the Senior Associate General Counsel and Director of Advocacy and Political Law of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., Prof. Zoe Segal-Reichlin, to teach law at its Catholic campus.
Don't you think Georgetown should know better? Especially being the oldest Catholic university in America?
Sign your protest here
