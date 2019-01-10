Clicks159
Pope Francis Beyond Rational Scrutiny?
Pope Francis wrote in his message for the World Day of the Sick (February 11) the following sentence:
“Dialogue—the premise of gift—creates possibilities for human growth and development capable of breaking through established ways of exercising power in society.”
Phil Lawler qualified this statement on CatholicCulture.org (January 9) as “word-salad” that does "not bear rational scrutiny”.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsJabbblgwtv
