Francis' Dubia claims Cause Astonished Reactions
Pope Francis' claim that he heard about the Dubia regarding Amoris Laetitia from the newspapers, has caused general astonishment.
Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, one of the four Dubia Cardinals, clarified on onepeterfive.com (June 20) that the Dubia were published only two months after they were send to Francis,
“It is very clear that we wrote directly to the Pope and at the same time to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith."
Brandmüller adds, "What should be left that is unclear here?” implying that Francis is not saying the truth.
Edward Pentin speaks unconvincingly about a “memory lapse”.
For Phil Lawler, Francis' statement shows that he is either not reading his mail, "or we have a more serious problem".
For Damian Thompson, Francis' words are an “incredible excuse” that “nobody” can believe.
Picture: Walter Brandmüller, © Manfred Ferrari, #newsPkmahplxsr
