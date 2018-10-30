Bishops At Youth Synod Criticised Abuse Hysteria

There was a “split” among the Fathers during the Youth Synod regarding the [few cases of] homosexual abuse in the Church, writes the semi-official IlSismografo.it (Oct 29).Several Synod Fathers, mainly from Asia and Africa, criticised the excessive space the Synod gave to this problem suggesting that this happened under pressure from the oligarch media. They pointed out that clerical homosexuality, and the abuses following from it, is a problem of the [decadence of the rich] West.It is important that this analysis is heard in the meeting of the presidents of the episcopal conferences summoned by Pope Francis in February 2019 to discuss homosexual abuses.