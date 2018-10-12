Mud Instead of Music in Catholic Churches – Cardinal Sarah

Sarah has stated that certain forms of music used in Catholic churches go against the soul's "elementary right" to intimacy which he puts on the same level as the "human rights".Such music causes the inner silence to break "like a dike that yields under the pressure of a torrent of mud", Sarah added.Writing on HommeNouveau.fr (October 2), he pointed out that it is the responsibility of bishops and priests to prevent this.[But nevertheless it happens everywhere and all the time.]