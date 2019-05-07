Priests Threatened With Suspension For Signing Letter Assessing Heresy in Francis

An unnamed American priest who wanted to sign the Open Letter which identifies heretical positions held by Pope Francis was “threatened with suspension by his superiors,” Maike Hickson wrote on Twitter (May 6).
Hickson is the wife of Robert Hickson, one of the signees. She organizes the updates on the original letter.
On May 6, the number of signees was 78.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsEjyatdxgfk
Better to stand in the Truth of Christ than burn up in hell.