Bishop: Term „Homophobia“ Is Self-Insult Of Homosexuals

March for the Family

The term "homophobia" is a "self-insult" of homosexuals, the retired Austrian Bishop Andreas Laun stated during the Vienna(June 16).Laun explained that all words ending in "-phobia" are always preceded by a term that for some justified reasons produces fear in human beings like "arachnophobia" (fear of spiders) or "claustrophobia" (fear of closed spaces).Laun is one of the few bishops worldwide who is not afraid to speak out against gay ideology or abortion.