Language
Clicks
630
Jungerheld

"Fool's Mass" in Aachen

It’s that time of the year again: While real Catholics observe the subdued pre-Lenten season of Septuagesima to prepare for the forty holy days of penance known as Lent, the Novus Ordo Sect rolls out its jolly “Fools’ Masses” (Narrenmessen) again, at least in Europe.

A new low has been reached in an abombinable spectable that just took place this past Sunday, Feb. 4, at de.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Gangolf_%28… in Heinsberg, Germany, part of the diocese of Aachen. It was called the “Mass of Joy” (Missa de Gaudio?) and featured a singing fools’ trio consisting of a prince, a peasant, and a female virgin (see photo above). The “prince” and the “virgin” were both Novus Ordo priests (Markus Bruns and Rene Mertens, respectively), while the “peasant” was a local Lutheran minister (Martin Jordan).

Among the other “highlights” of this “liturgy” were female acrobats in miniskirts raising their legs and twirling through the air, assisted by a few men who were only too happy to lend them a hand.

Read more here at Novus Ordo Watch.

I will be filing under: NOT the New Evangelization
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Mirror
I am not against the Novus Ordo, and if it was done as it was first intended by the Fathers of the Council, none of this garbage and sacrilege and blasphemy would have happened. These evil so-called priests and so call Catholics are the devil's disciples who only worship him, not the Lord our God.
Like
More
mccallansteve
Pagans , pure and simple.
Like
More
Roberto 55 likes this. 
Josephmary likes this. 
CarolineA03
The insanity of Lucifer instead of the Grace & purity of Christ.
Into the darkness he'll fall - wearing that thing for all eternity..
Like
More
Roberto 55 likes this. 
Josephmary likes this. 