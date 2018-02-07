Clicks630
"Fool's Mass" in Aachen
It’s that time of the year again: While real Catholics observe the subdued pre-Lenten season of Septuagesima to prepare for the forty holy days of penance known as Lent, the Novus Ordo Sect rolls out its jolly “Fools’ Masses” (Narrenmessen) again, at least in Europe.
A new low has been reached in an abombinable spectable that just took place this past Sunday, Feb. 4, at de.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Gangolf_%28… in Heinsberg, Germany, part of the diocese of Aachen. It was called the “Mass of Joy” (Missa de Gaudio?) and featured a singing fools’ trio consisting of a prince, a peasant, and a female virgin (see photo above). The “prince” and the “virgin” were both Novus Ordo priests (Markus Bruns and Rene Mertens, respectively), while the “peasant” was a local Lutheran minister (Martin Jordan).
Among the other “highlights” of this “liturgy” were female acrobats in miniskirts raising their legs and twirling through the air, assisted by a few men who were only too happy to lend them a hand.
Read more here at Novus Ordo Watch.
I will be filing under: NOT the New Evangelization
