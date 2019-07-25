Homosexuality Is "Wild Lust To Be Overcome”

The Sephardi chief rabbi of Jerusalem, Shlomo Amar, has confirmed that homosexuals cannot be religious Jews.According to Israeli media, Amar said in a sermon that homosexuality is a "wild lust" that "needs to be overcome.”He called Jews who practice homosexual fornication to “cast off their kippah and Shabbat observance" and "to show their true faces.”In many European countries, similar remarks would be considered a "crime," if pronounced by a Christian, not by a Jew.