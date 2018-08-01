Clicks 89

Auxiliary Bishop Pineda’s Resignation Was Submitted 12 Months earlier

Henry Sire (Author of “The Dicator Pope”) on Twitter:



“On 20 July it was announced that the Pope had accepted the resignation of Bishop Pineda, the auxiliary bishop of Tegucigalpa who has been accused of a wide range of sexual and financial offences. What is worth noting is that he had submitted that resignation a good 12 months earlier, when the findings of the papal enquiry into his case were first available. Why did it take 12 months to accept his resignation?



Presumably because of the continued protection given by Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga, who even put Pineda in sole charge of the archdiocese during his own recent absences. The result was the state of fear suffered by those who had accused Pineda, and who supposed that the high-level protection he enjoyed was enabling him to escape scot free.



The world's media have continued to ignore this evidence that Card. Maradiaga, the man chosen by Francis, in a characteristic act of cronyism, to lead the reform of the Church, has been presiding for years over a uniquely sinister scene of corruption in his own archdiocese.”