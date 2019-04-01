Francis: Claims That He Is "Cleaning Up" Vatican

In the Vatican there are like everywhere hypocrites and merchants like those Jesus expelled from the temple, Pope Francis told the Spanish oligarch journalist Jordi Évole.Excerpts of the interview have been published on Twitter (March 31). “The job is to clean, clean, clean,” Francis claimed.He added that the Church should give unspecified “functions” to woman in order “to promote women in the Church”.Francis did not agree that [innocent] children conceived through rape should be killed, “It’s not licit to eliminate a human life to solve a problem.”Trump’s efforts to secure the U.S. borders will turn the USA into a “prisoner” of its own isolation, Francis predicts, “He who raises a wall ends up a prisoner of the wall he erected.” If this were true, we would all have to live in tents.