McCarrick’s Private Letters Confirm Viganò

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, had indeed restrictions imposed on him by Benedict XVI, his private letters, obtained by CruxNow.com (May 28), confirm.
Whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Viganò revealed this already in August 2018.
The McCarrick letters date from 2008 to 2017. They were provided by Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo, McCarrick’s personal aide during two decades.
McCarrick had to promise to Benedict XVI not to travel without Vatican permission and to give up all his functions. The Vatican kept these restrictions confidential to “avoid publicity”, Figueiredo explained.
Nevertheless, McCarrick gradually resumed traveling, already under Benedict XVI and more so under Francis who even promoted two McCarrick friends making them cardinals.
In the letters, McCarrick denies any homosexual misconduct, “I have never had sexual relations with anyone.” But he admits sharing his bed with seminarians.
He mentions discussing the restrictions with Cardinal Wuerl in 2008 praising Wuerl’s “help and understanding”.
Wuerl has been lying about this. Even now, his spokesman denied to CruxNow.com that Wuerl was aware of any Vatican restrictions against McCarrick.
A January 2017 McCarrick letter concerns George Weigel, a biographer of John Paul II. McCarrick worried that Trump could appoint him as US Ambassador to the Holy See. McCarrick calls Weigel “ultra-conservative” and a "public critic of Francis".
