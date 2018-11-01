Mysterious Bones in the Nunciature: Different Theories

The origin of human bones found on October 29 in the guard house of the Nunciature to Italy in Rome during a remodelling is still unknown.Italian media reported that there was a cemetery in the area. Others claim that since the 1960s the house was used by a guard who had a stormy relationship with his wife until she suddenly disappeared. Others write that in the 1980s the neighbour of the Nunciature was connected to the Roman underworld. According to the coroner the bones have been buried only for a couple of decades and belong to a small woman.The villa was given to Pius XII (1958) by Isaia Levi, an Italian senator and manufacturer who converted from Judaism to the Church, in order to thank the Pius XII for having saved so many Jews during Second World War.