Giani Was Fired for Having Executed Francis’ Orders

Domenico Giani, the Vatican Gendarmery's ex-commander, is a victim of palace intrigues, Marco Tosatti writes (October 16).
The October 1, raid Giani’s gendarmery performed at the top-secret economic section of the Secretary of State was only the opportunity to get rid of him.
This section administers more money than the Vatican Bank. According to Tosatti, not even Francis has access to it.
The raid was ordered by Francis who has a history of disavowing those who execute his orders, Tosatti writes.
He lists Cardinal Pell whom Francis named a Secretary for the Economy in order to undermine his position, or Cardinal Burke who was told to clean up the Order of Malta only to be backstabbed by Francis.
Giani’s enemies in the Francis court – Tosatti mentions Cardinal Becciu and Archbishop Peña Parra - accused him of his relations with secret services and of the Gendarmery’s "exaggerated" discipline. There is further a long-standing rivalry between the Gendarmery and the Swiss Guard.
First Francis, didn’t trust Giani, but later he became “too important” for him. However, Tosatti explains that it was easy for Giani’s enemies to manipulate “a moody character” like Francis by telling him that the October 1 raid was ultimately directed against him.
Further, Giani was also fired to hit somebody else. According to Gloria.tv this is the Vatican Bank whose request triggered the raid.
Tosatti calls this “a gang war that has broken out around the Monarch.”
Picture: Domenico Giani, © DaveLarssonn, CC BY-SA, #newsYckffxuogq
Clicks140
- Report
Social networks
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Of course he was. Is there any doubt?