Language
Clicks
84
Maccabean Uprising 2

Summary of Church History Prefigured by the Old Testament

Attached is a summary timeline of the history of the Catholic Church, as prefigured by the history of Israel in the Old Testament... in the same chronological order! For more details, see our internet sites:

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCK35FbBBtJnYsJ…

Website: www.maccabeanuprising.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/299310567221475/
Share Like
More
Write a comment …