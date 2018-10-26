Clicks175
“LGBT” Not in the Final Document – But “Sexual Orientation” Is
The acronym “LGBT” did not make it into the draft of the Youth Synod’s final document, reports LifeSiteNews.com (October 25). But there are anyway two attempts to smuggle gay-ideology into it.
First, the introductory paragraph claims that the document is “intrinsically linked” to the working document that includes “LGBT”, implying that the working document is accepted as a whole.
Further, the propaganda term “sexual orientation” is used three times in the draft.
According to Sandro Magister (October 24) it was Pope Francis who hit the brakes on using “LGBT”.
Modern psychology has shown that the homosexual lifestyle is neurotic, only about fornication and a rough world not even to wish on one’s enemies.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsLwptgzyvqb
First, the introductory paragraph claims that the document is “intrinsically linked” to the working document that includes “LGBT”, implying that the working document is accepted as a whole.
Further, the propaganda term “sexual orientation” is used three times in the draft.
According to Sandro Magister (October 24) it was Pope Francis who hit the brakes on using “LGBT”.
Modern psychology has shown that the homosexual lifestyle is neurotic, only about fornication and a rough world not even to wish on one’s enemies.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsLwptgzyvqb