Cardinal Hummes: “Amazonian Synod Will Decide On Celibacy”

The Amazonian Synod in Rome will discuss the abolishing of celibacy, said Brazilian Cardinal Cláudio Hummes to(March 22), adding, “The Synod is going to say Yes or No.“Hummes hopes to introduce married priests under the pretext of alleged situations “of extreme need” [which amounts to the notorious "individual case" trick].Asked about female deacons or priests, Hummes said that this is “much more remote”.Vatican propaganda still claims that the Synod is about "environment", the "poor" and the "Amazonian region".