Neocon CIA Director Pompeo Is a Venomous Snake
By Paul Craig Roberts
PaulCraigRoberts.org
July 25, 2017
The agency operates unaccountably, its diabolical agenda incompatible with democratic values and rule of law principles.
It’s mostly a global Mafia hit squad. Its unchecked power threatens everyone. As long as it exists, no one anywhere is safe.
Imperialism is tyranny by another name. The CIA acts as its enforcer. America is the United States of Amnesia, learning nothing from its imperial history, repeating the same mistakes, ordinary people at home and abroad suffering most.
Pompeo is the latest in a long line of rogue CIA directors. At an Aspen, Colorado security summit last week, he substituted venom and fiction for truth-telling.
Pompeo: “ The agency, along with our great partners from DOD and foreign partners are working diligently to defeat ISIS in” the Middle East.
Fact: Washington created and supports ISIS and like-minded terrorist groups, using them as Imperial foot soldiers, the CIA heavily involved in arming, funding, training and directing their fighters.
Pompeo: “Iran (is) extending its boundaries, extending its reach, now making an effort to cross the borders and link up from Iraq, a very dangerous threat to the United States.”
“Iran is the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, and they now have a significant foothold in Syria.”
Fact: Iran is the region’s leading proponent of peace and stability. It’s aiding its Syria ally combat the scourge of US-supported terrorism.
Pompeo called Russia America’s “enemy…When the decision was made to allow the Russians to enter into Syria…coming on four years ago, (it) fundamentally changed the landscape. And it’s certainly been worse for the Syrian people.”
Fact: Russia intervened legally at Assad’s request on September 30, 2015, less than two years ago. Its actions changed the dynamic on the ground positively, saving Syrian sovereignty.
Its actions represent a vital counterweight to US imperial ruthlessness.
