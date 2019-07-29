Mini Golf Course In Saint John Fisher's Cathedral

Rochester Cathedral, England, which today is operated by the Anglican Church of England, opened on July 27 a mini golf course inside the former medieval place of Catholic worship.
The Cathedral was built in 604 to bring the Faith to England, but was lost to the Protestants after the Reformation.
The last and most important Rochester bishop was St John Fisher (+1535) who preferred death over seeing his cathedral seized by the newly founded sect, the later Anglican Church of England.
At least it isn't a mosque. Yet.
But this? Just barely the lesser of two evils.
