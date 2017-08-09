클릭 수54
Cardinal Values Reparative Therapy For Homosexuals
Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of Durban, South Africa, has published three tweets about Reparative Therapy of Male Homosexuality by U.S. psychologist Joseph Nicolosi (1947-2017), a pioneer of reparative therapy for homosexuals.
For Napier the book deals with “a subject of great importance”. He points out that the [anti-Catholic] luminaries of psychiatry – Freud, Jung and Adler – considered homosexuality as pathological.
