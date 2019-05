Archbishop Henryk Hoser, Francis' delegate for Medjugorje, has announced during a Mass in Medjugorje, that Pope Francis authorized pilgrimages to the place, reports VaticanNews.va (May 12).At the same time, Vatican press speaker Alessandro Gisotti stressed that this [seemingly] cannot be interpreted as approval of the ongoing "apparitions" Previously, diocesan and parochial pilgrimages to Medjugorje were prohibited.