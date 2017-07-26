“Jesus is Gay” Free Speech - “Allah is Gay” Hate Speech

Picture: “Council of ExMuslims of Britain” on facebook, #newsWpylskizgc

At London gay march on July 9 homosexuals held anti-religious banners like “God is Gay” or “Jesus is Gay”. A group called “Council of ExMuslims of Britain” displayed the text “Allah is Gay”. Police asked them to take it down because they are offensive, but they refused.Even Richard Dawkins, a hater of all religions, called this on July 23 on Twitter hypocrisy: “Police happy with ‘Jesus is Gay’ banners. But banned ‘Allah is Gay’ banner.”