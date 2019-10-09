Vatican Celebrates Suspension of Some Subalterns as Victory Over Corruption

The Vatican press office used the suspension and public humiliation of five Vatican subalterns for the claim that the system works.
But AldoMariaValli.it (October 7) stressed that the suspended employees had only executed orders and that the responsible “must must be sought at the top.” At the time, now Cardinal Becciu was at the top in this section of the Secretary of State.
The webpage states that the situation in the Vatican’s finances is “out of control.” It recalls the investigation of the Cardinals Herranz, 89, Tomko, 95, and De Giorgi, 89, ordered by Benedict XVI in 2012, whose results Francis covered up.
