Francis "Happy" With Benedict’s Abuse Analysis

Pope Francis is “happy” with Benedict XVI’s analysis on sexual abuse, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller writes on FirstThings.com (April 26).
Müller considers Benedict’s critics as “ideologically blinded.”
For him the "most infamous" accusation against Benedict is the claim that he "obstructs" Francis's fight against abuse.
But Müller stresses that Francis is simply continuing the measures initiated by Benedict.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZdrwlwrfyi
Clicks52
- Report
Social networks