Blessed and Joyful Easter to all !!!

Nevertheless, Christ invites us to celebrate HIS Joy with HIM.

May the Joy of our risen Lord be our Peace and consolation in our day-to-day life.

Today, is the day of Joy- for we commemorate the day of our risen Lord. But considering our life in this world- things might be contrariwise with you- you may be going through a lot of suffering and difficulties in your day-to-day life. And you may not be in a state to celebrate this day.The Joy- that HE is risen for us- that we may live in HIM and rise again with HIM.The Joy- that HE willingly and Lovingly suffered for us- and fulfilled HIS Father' will.The Joy- that HE conquered sin and defeated death for us- that we may have Hope in HIM.Also, this day Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI celebrates his 90th Birthday.May God Bless him and grant him the Grace to do HIS Most Holy will.