Blessed and Joyful Easter to all !!!
Today, is the day of Joy- for we commemorate the day of our risen Lord. But considering our life in this world- things might be contrariwise with you- you may be going through a lot of suffering and difficulties in your day-to-day life. And you may not be in a state to celebrate this day.
Nevertheless, Christ invites us to celebrate HIS Joy with HIM.
The Joy- that HE is risen for us- that we may live in HIM and rise again with HIM.
The Joy- that HE willingly and Lovingly suffered for us- and fulfilled HIS Father' will.
The Joy- that HE conquered sin and defeated death for us- that we may have Hope in HIM.
May the Joy of our risen Lord be our Peace and consolation in our day-to-day life.
Also, this day Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI celebrates his 90th Birthday.
May God Bless him and grant him the Grace to do HIS Most Holy will.