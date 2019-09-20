Catholic Hospital Refuses to Mutilate Woman: Condemned!

A woman pretending to be a “man” and calling herself “Evan Michael Minton” can sue Mercy San Juan hospital in Sacramento over having been denied a hysterectomy, SacBee.com (September 18) reported.The hospital belongs to the somewhat Catholic Dignity Health Group that operates almost 300 hospitals in the U.S.The procedure was canceled after Minton mentioned to a nurse that she is “transgender” but Dignity Health quickly arranged a mutilation at Sacramento Methodist Hospital.Dignity Health had argued, that Catholic hospitals do not perform sterilizing procedures for any patient, unless there is a serious threat to the health of the patient [like cancer].However, Stuart R. Pollak, a San Francisco judge, claimed that Minton had suffered “discrimination”.