Bishop Changes - Calls Homosexuals Now to "Conversion", "Change of Life"

Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron was confronted at a Youth Synod press conference (October 12) with his 2017 statement according to which homosexuals are “beloved children of God” and the Church’s approach to them should be “inclusion”.Now, Barron reaffirmed what he said in 2017 but went on saying pretty much the opposite.He pointed out that the Church calls people to conversion and that it has a set of moral demands.Barron qualified “inclusion” now as a secular term and wants to replace it with the term “love” which he defines [according to Thomas Aquinas] as "willing the good of the other" that “sometimes means calling people to a change of life”.“Acceptance and inclusion doesn't mean we don't ask for conversion“, he addedThe Church calls homosexual acts a mortal sin crying to heaven for revenge.