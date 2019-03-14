Support Saint Ann Catholic School Under Attack for Refusing to Enroll Child with Same-Sex Couple





Please sign your petition to support true marriage and the Catholic school.

But now the "LGBT" movement is attempting to dictate how parish schools should be run. In fact, Saint Ann Catholic School in Prairie Village, Kansas is under fire and needs your support.Backlash erupted when Fr. Craig Maxim issued a letter to parents, faculty and staff explaining why the school would not enroll a child being raised by a same-sex couple."When the question of enrollment first arose," writes Fr. Maxim, "I sought the advice of the Archdiocese since as a parochial school we are subject to the guidance of the Archdiocese on the application of Church doctrine."Fr. Maxim explains the stance of the Archdiocese:"...since same-sex unions are not in conformance with the Church's teaching on sacramental marriage and these unions have no current ability to bring their relationship into conformity, the parents cannot model behaviors and attitudes consistent with the Church's teachings. This creates a conflict for those children and what is experienced at home. It also could become a source of confusion for other school children. For these reasons, the Archdiocese advised against admission."Those who support homosexual unions and reject Church teaching have collected more than 1,000 petitions asking Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann to reconsider.