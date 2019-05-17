Ex-Legionary, TV personality abolishes priesthood

Father Jonathan Morris, a former member of the Legion of Christ who was at one time among the most prominent Catholic priests in America as a contributor to Fox News, has asked to be dismissed from the clerical state, indicating he wants to be free to “marry and have a family” though saying it’s not about an “existing relationship.”Full message:Jonathan Morris on May 17: "Some personal news: After taking some months of sabbatical to be with family and to dedicate more time to prayerand retreat, I have decided to ask the Holy Father, Pope Francis, to release me from the dutiesand responsibilities of the clerical state (priestly vows).Taking this step is something I have considered often and at length in years past and discussedwith my spiritual guides. While I have loved and thrived in so many aspects of my ministry, deepin my interior I have struggled for years with my vocation and with the commitments that the Catholic priesthood demands, especially not being able to marry and have a family.My fear of disappointing people’s expectations of me has always held me back from taking thisstep. Only now, because of this sabbatical, have I had the clarity of mind and peace of soul tomove in this direction.My decision is not about an existing relationship, but rather about the peace and spiritual freedom I trust will come in the future by following God’s will for my life now.My own experience should not take away anything from the many heroic men and women whoare living out their religious vocations with admirable fidelity and fulfillment.I will be in the pews ready to support you, because my faith in God and love for my Church is stronger thanever.I look forward to serving in new ways alongside of you.I hope you are able to hear in my written word the newfound joy I have in my heart as I beginthis new chapter, despite my fear of stepping into the unknown.I am grateful to God, my family, and to all of you for so much love, support, and understanding. Some will not understand; I’m okay with that too. Please pray for me."