Francis Sets A New Negative Record
At the general audience on January 31, Pope Francis scored the lowest-ever attendance at a Wednesday audience. Dominican Father Lawrence Lew from London was present and wrote on Twitter (February 2) that he “was struck by the low numbers”.
John Paul II had an average attendance of 32,000 people and Benedict XVI of 33,000. From January 2015 to December 2017 Francis averaged only 9,041. Vatican News edited the footage of the last audience showing only the first block of those present.
It seems that Francis (and his suite) has to learn it the hard way that his paleo-liberal ideology is a disaster for the Church, and for him as well.
