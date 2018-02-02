Francis Sets A New Negative Record

Josephmary 3 hours ago

francis is all to prepaired to go ( not learn) the hard way. he know quite well what he s doing and will hold his course till this ship runs aground. he in know way is willing to learn the hard way but only reaching his freemanson goal of the destruction of the catholic church. This is not an idiot who needs schooling. He know the way will be hard but this will not be a deterrent. he will maintain his path and goal to the death.