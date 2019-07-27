Arata Scandal: Attempt to Smear Cardinal Burke Failed

Italian Police arrested on June 12 the former Forza Italia MP, Paolo Arata, 68, accusing him of corruption and money laundering.
According to police recordings, Arata also called Cardinal Raymond Burke asking him to influence the formation of the Italian government through his contacts with Steven Bannon whom Arata wanted to reach out to the U.S. government.
Among others, Arata wanted his son Federico to become deputy Foreign Ministry. Burke replied ambiguously: "Yes, yes when the time is right, I'm ready, when you tell me, I'll send immediately..."
There is no evidence that Burke ever undertook something, and Federico Arata never got the desired job.
