R.I.P. Fr. Francis Martin

Fr. Francis Martin is a renowned Scripture scholar. He has held a position as Professor Emeritus of New Testament at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C. He was Senior Fellow at the Intercultural Forum for Faith and Culture at the John Paul II Cultural Center in D.C. and visiting professor at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, Michigan. In the past, he has taught at the Gregorian University in Rome, Ecole Biblique in Jerusalem, Catholic University in Washington, D.C. and held the Cardinal Adam Maida Chair in Biblical Studies at Sacred Heart Major Seminary. He has also taught at Franciscan University of Steubenville and the John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family in Washington, D.C. He was ordained at St. Joseph’s Abbey in 1956, received his Licentiate in Sacred Theology (S.T.L.) from St. Thomas Pontifical University in Rome in 1959 and his Doctorate in Sacred Scripture (S.S.D.) from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in 1978, also in Rome. Fr. Martin is a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. where he is also chaplain of the Mother of God Community in Gaithersburg, MD.



He is the Founder and President of Father The Word Proclaimed Institute. In addition to over 60 scholarly articles, Fr. Martin’s publications include The Life Changer, Baptism in the Holy Spirit, The Feminist Question, The Fire in the Cloud, and Sacred Scripture: The Disclosure of the Word, as well as, Acts in the Ancient Christian Commentary Series. While making available the above mentioned books, The Word Proclaimed Institute also offers CD’s and audio downloads of talks given at past conferences, and a great number of daily homilies (gratis) covering several years and arranged according to the liturgical calendar.



His offerings include a one hour video talk on the readings for each Sunday available to all, but designed to help priests in their homily preparation. Fr. Martin has also appeared on EWTN and various radio shows. Also available gratis through the website and his YouTube channel are video series' containing commentary on the Gospels of John and Mark as well as scriptures and a series on preaching and Verbum Domini. Fr. Martin's resources are distributed on our website, via YouTube, on EWTN's website, and on Guadalupe Radio Network.

Fr. Francis Martin passed away Friday, August 11, 2017 at 12:15 a.m.From Fr. Francis' The Word Proclaimed Institute website: