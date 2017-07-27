클릭 수131
More Indications: Pope Wants To Restrict Traditional Latin Mass
Vatican sources told lifesitenews.com that Pope Francis aims at ending the universal permission for priests to celebrate the Traditional Mass. The sources referred to prelates of the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith discussing a plan ascribed to Francis about suspending the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum by recognising the Society of Saint Pius X and sequestering all traditional Catholics into this reservation.
The plan was already revealed by the ultraliberal Roman liturgist Andrea Grillo to La Croix earlier this month.
Picture: © Lawrence OP, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsLkbjeleacb
The plan was already revealed by the ultraliberal Roman liturgist Andrea Grillo to La Croix earlier this month.
Picture: © Lawrence OP, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsLkbjeleacb