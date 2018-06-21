Clicks351
Cardinal Burke Responds - Francis Has a Problem
Cardinal Raymond Burke has commented on Pope Francis’ claim that he heard about the Dubia “from the newspaper”.
“The late Cardinal Carlo Caffarra personally delivered the letter containing the Dubia to the Papal Residence, and at the same time to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, on September 19, 2016, as he also delivered subsequent correspondence of the four Cardinals regarding the Dubia”, Burke told lifesitenews.com (June 21).
He added, “During the entire time since the presentation of the Dubia, there has never been a question about the fact that they were presented to the Holy Father, according to the practice of the Church and with full respect for his office.”
