Language
Clicks
351
en.news 3 1

Cardinal Burke Responds - Francis Has a Problem

Cardinal Raymond Burke has commented on Pope Francis’ claim that he heard about the Dubia “from the newspaper”.

“The late Cardinal Carlo Caffarra personally delivered the letter containing the Dubia to the Papal Residence, and at the same time to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, on September 19, 2016, as he also delivered subsequent correspondence of the four Cardinals regarding the Dubia”, Burke told lifesitenews.com (June 21).

He added, “During the entire time since the presentation of the Dubia, there has never been a question about the fact that they were presented to the Holy Father, according to the practice of the Church and with full respect for his office.”

#newsPmlbkizkxj
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Catholicism101
OK Cardinal Burke......is it time YET for the 'Formal Correction'??? Let's DO THIS before the Church implodes completely from the inside!!!!
Like
More
Jungerheld
Newspaper or no newspaper (it wasn't via newspaper, clearly) he knows. So what is his official response? Shall we keep watch in the newspapers? Perhaps he would like to emulate Trump and tweet a response?
Like
More
Apostolos12
Such godlessness everywhere.. today’s LifeSiteNews reports: ‘Cardinal Theadore McCarrick removed after ‘credible’ allegations he abused a minor. Finally!! The truth surfaces! 👍🏼
Like
More