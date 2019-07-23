Episcopal Inflation: Bergoglio Church Goes On Pilgrimage to Medjugorje

Two cardinals and several prelates will attend the Medjugorje Youth Festival on August 1-6, the Apostolic Delegate, Archbishop Henryk Hoser announced at a July 22 press conference.The liberal Roman Cardinal Vicar Angelo De Donatis will celebrate the opening Mass, the liberal Archbishop Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council of New Evangelization, the closing Mass.Other prelates in attendance are Bergoglio Bishop José Rodríguez Carballo, Secretary of the Congregation for Religious, neoconservative Sarajevo Cardinal Vinko Puljić, the Bosnian Nuncio Luigi Pezzuto, the neoconservative Toulouse Bishop Dominic Rey and others.Medjugorie is famous for its false apparitions.