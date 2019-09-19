Malta Parish Priest Questioned By Police for Theft

Malta Police is questioning Augustinian Father Deo Debono, the now suspended parish priest of St Augustine Parish in Valletta, over the theft of artworks and silverware, Malta media report.Police were led to Debono after having been alerted to the presence of a stolen silver thurible at an antique shop. It was reported stolen from the Valetta Augustinian nunnery. The shop owner led the police to Debono.Further investigations uncovered more stolen items, including “priceless” paintings that were found in a house known to Debono. The items stolen amounted to €80,000 in market value.The issue came to light after priests living in Debono's convent noticed that some of the paintings on one of the upper floors went missing, or were replaced by others.Debono has admitted his involvement in the theft. He is free on bail. Pro-gay Archbishop Charles Scicluna has removed him as a parish-priest.All external celebrations for the feast of Saint Augustin in Valetta on September 21 have been cancelled.