Francis Celebrated Mass At Empty Places

During his apostolic journey Pope Francis celebrated on January 18 a mass in the city of Iquique, in northern Chile.

Preparations were made for over 300,000 faithful, but according to pro-Francis media only 90,000 showed up.

It becomes more and more obvious that Francis' newspaper fame cannot make up for the disaffection Francis' Modernist stances have created among the Catholic basis which is the backbone of the Church.

aderito
Popemania didnt work in Chile ?
Jim Dorchak
I am in Chile.......... and as I said before......... Pope who?
knizhnik
Maybe there is an outbreak of agoraphobia in Chile.
