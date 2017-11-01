클릭 수3
A Sign From God Moved Francis' Critic to Act
Capuchin Father Thomas Weinandy was moved by a “sign of God” to publish his sharp criticism of Pope Francis, he explained in an article on Sandro Magister’s blog.
While being earlier this year in Rome and mulling over whether he should write his criticism he asked God for a sign: God should send him during the next morning somebody he had not seen in a very long time, whom he would never expect to see in Rome at this time and who was not from the United States, Canada or Great Britain. Further, this person should say to him, ‘Keep up the good writing’.
The next morning Father Weinandy went to pray in two Roman churches and then met a seminarian for lunch in a street restaurant. At this point the sign he had asked for, was no longer in the forefront of his mind. The two were sitting outside. Towards the end of the meal an archbishop appeared between two parked cars in front of their table. Weinandy had not seen him for at least twenty years.
The two recognized one another immediately. Because of the archbishop’s recent personal circumstances, Weinandy would never have expected to see him in Rome or anywhere else, other than in his own archdiocese.
After a short conversation, the archbishop said to Weinandy, “Keep up the good writing.”
Picture: © Democracy Chronicles, CC BY, #newsUkvubctzvv
