Watch out: Earth-Worship Coming to a Parish Near You

The latest in Lenten devotions may not mention sin, penance or personal sanctification. A disturbing trend among liberal Catholics is taking a turn toward a form of earth worship. The emphasis of this program is not Catholic or even Christian. There is little mention of God’s love, redemption, or protection for humanity.
Unfortunately, some Catholics are finding earth worship materials in their parishes this Lent. The changes these programs recommend are not personal but climatic. Don’t be surprised if this Gospel of climate change comes to a parish near you.
Green Faith
The good news of “anthropomorphic global climate change” has been taken on with religious zeal, literally, and it must be resisted. One organization actively promoting religious environmentalism is called GreenFaith. According to its website, “GreenFaith is an interfaith coalition for the environment that works with… people of all faiths to help them become better environmental stewards.”
The executive director of GreenFaith is an Episcopal clergyman named Fletcher Harper. Aphotograph shows him in Eucharistic vestments with a green stole, decorated with a Star of David, a star and crescent, and other religious symbols, curiously none of them are Christian. To be fair, the stole is cropped at his waist – perhaps there is a cross at the bottom.
This relativistic attitude is reflected all over GreenFaith’s website. Clicking on “Eco-Prayers and Rituals” yields resources for Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Jews, and Hindus. Another click on “Interfaith Resources” provides a 47-page document with prayers in the Buddhist, Hindu, Native American (including Sioux, Ojibwa, Navajo, Iroquois, and Omaha), Dinka, Yoruba, Baha’i, and Southern Bushmen practices. None is specifically identified as Christian. There are a few select Catholic authors – Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Saint Patrick, Saint Augustine, Henri Nouwen, and Mary Goergen OSF.
Full article
Clicks166
- Report
Social networks