Gesù è con noi
Secret Recordings Expose Bishop Malone's Cover-Up

Malone: “Everyone in the office is convinced this could be the end for me as bishop. It could force me to resign if in fact they make a story…”
A second whistle-blower has just released secret recordings of Buffalo's Bishop Richard Malone which will likely spell the end for his career. Listen to the recordings for your self by visiting our website.

PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE WITH OTHERS AND
ASK THEM TO DEMAND MALONE'S RESIGNATION.
www.complicitclergy.com

Gesù è con noi
www.lifesitenews.com/news/embattled-buffa…
Gesù è con noi
Grabación secreta deja al descubierto el encubrimiento de Malone. Vean la MALICIA de estos delincuentes cómplices de depredadores homosexuales.
Gesù è con noi
No solo debería renunciar sino pagar con cárcel su delito.
Gesù è con noi
TAKE ACTION: Demand Bishop Malone’s Resignation
