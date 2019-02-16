Victory for Citizen Journalist Sandra Merritt exposing criminal Planned Parenthood

who is known to have accepted thousands of dollars of contributions from Planned Parenthood.



One charge of conspiracy to invade privacy.



Ms. Merritt's Liberty Council representative pointed out “no other citizen journalist or organization has ever been charged with a crime for undercover recordings.”

Sandra Merrit, who worked with David Daleiden through Center for Medical Progress to expose Planned Parenthood's disgusting and illegal trafficking of baby body parts, has been cleared of 14 out of 15 charges brought against her.The charges were brought by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra