Vatican Is About To Betray Chinese Catholics - Cardinal Zen

Cardinal Joseph Zen has said that the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, wants to betray the Catholic Church in China.The Church is forced underground in that country while the Vatican makes a deal with the Chinese Communists who have been persecuting the Church for decades.Zen expressed his criticisms on April 7 in Bonn, Germany, when he received the “Stephanus-Prize for Persecuted Christians”, writes Mathias von Gersdorff on