Pagan Superstition In Vatican Gardens “Truly Satanic” - Monsignor Bux

"Rome will lose faith" ... - The Blessed Virgin prophesied this in La Salette in 1846, but then, already at the time of Bl. Pius IX, the church's freemasonry feverishly worked to ridicule Her messages and make a madwoman with Melanie Calvat.They have done their job: the Saletinian Fathers claim to this day that this is a false prophecy, although the course of events in the Vatican shows their authenticity.

... "and become the seat of the Antichrist". It happened: the false prophet Jorge the Apostate, participating, on October 4th, in a pagan ritual, tenderly embraced a figurine of a pregnant „false Hebrew nun”, who on the lawn in the Vatican Gardens gave birth to an incarnate Satan: this wooden boy without diapers on the blanket. We will soon find out his identity: he is an elderly man, because his grandmother was born on September 29th,1896(!). It happened on feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, to whom the Lord Jesus entrusted with an unimaginably difficult task: "Rebuild my Church." And what was to be done, the Poverello? (In this context his nickname is the most adequate.) At Christmas AD1223 he erected a rocky manger in Greccio (Lazio). For whom? After all, Jesus Christ the Savior was born 1223 years earlier. So who is this hard cradle for? For the another Comforter, the Paraclete, the Anointed of God who will fight and defeat Antichrist with the breath of his mouth. Where did he come from? Our Mother the Holy Church will give birth to him in the midst of persecution that has never happened before and will not be there later.

October 7th, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary



* Vigil to Saint Quentin, Martyr - The Eldest Daughter of the Church, i.e. France, still matters and together with the 'Fifth' ('Quintus') will again light up the darkness of the world.