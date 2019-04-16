Francis‘ Next Pitfall: Imprudent Praise For Organ Donation

Pope Francis has presented organ donation as “manifestation of generous solidarity,” “act of social responsibility” and “expression of universal fraternity.”Talking to the Italian Association of Organ Donors on Saturday he failed to mention that organ donors who for the occasion are called "brain dead," are alive until they are killed in the process of taking out their organs.Nevertheless, Francis hailed organ donation indiscriminately as "looking at and going beyond oneself, beyond one's individual needs and opening oneself generously to a wider good.”