Pope Francis Publishes Another Light-Weight Interview Book

Picture: Franciscus PP, Don Marco Pozza, #newsAaruoxbqst

Our Lady was “a normal girl", "a girl of today", "open to getting married and to having a family” before the archangel Gabriel visited her, Pope Francis claims in a new interview book talking to Father Marco Pozza, 38.Excerpts of the book where published by the oligarch newspaper “Corriere della Sera”.The archangel’s words to Our Lady “you are full of grace” mean according to Francis' thin interpretation: “gratuitousness and beauty”.He explains: “The angel does not say to Mary: ‘You are full of intellect, you are full of virtue, you are a super-good woman’.”This way, Francis makes the Queen of Heavens look like an average pope.