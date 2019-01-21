Clicks196
Archbishop Georg Gänswein Was Absent
Pope Francis received in the library of the Papal apartment the Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (January 21). Abiy, a Pentecostal Christian, who brought as a gift a painting showing the resurrected Christ.
A detail that didn't go unnoticed was the absence of the Prefect of the Pontifical Household, Archbishop Georg Gänswein as there are rumors that his office will be abolished altogether.
Picture: Georg Gänswein, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsMtcexkveyi
