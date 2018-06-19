Language
Italian Interior Minister Versus Francis: “My Pope Is Benedict”

In September 2016, the eloquent Italian politician Matteo Salvini presented himself to journalists holding a T-shirt criticising Pope Francis' modernism and pro-mass-immigration propaganda.

In the meantime Salvini has become the deputy prime minister and interior minister of his country.

The T-shirt shows a picture of Jorge Bergoglio and the slogan “Il mio Papa è Benedetto” – “My Pope is Benedict”.

Back in 2016 Salvini commented on Twitter: “We don’t forget the teaching of Pope Benedict XVI”.

