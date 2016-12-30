Clicks49
EXCLUSIVE: Abortionist Carhart scheduled to stand trial September, 2017
Free speech on display outside Montgomery County, Maryland court house
LeRoy Carhart is scheduled to stand trial in early September, 2017 for medical malpractice related to the injuries sustained by his client in January, 2016.
On January 18, 2016 LeRoy Carhart needed an ambulance transfer for his client who, according to court documents, required extensive surgery after suffering a perforation of the entire right side of her uterine wall, tearing of her right uterine artery, and the loss of her right ovary.
Montgomery County Circuit Court, Rockville, Maryland
At this date the trial judge is indicated to be Judge Julie Rubin. Judge Rubin can be heard here discussing in 2012 court rulings regarding efforts to require pregnancy help centers in Baltimore city to put up signage indicating they do not do abortions or provide birth control. A similar case in Montgomery County, Maryland is also discussed.
Julie Rubin with husband, Jim Astrachan