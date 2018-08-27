Clicks125
Viganò Statement: Francis Grasping for Words
During the flight from Dublin back to Rome, a CBS [Fake] News journalist confronted Pope Francis with the Viganò statement which deeply compromises Francis.
Grasping for words and hiding behind an artificial smile, Francis replied that he had read the statement.
He continued with a barrage of empty words, “I will say sincerely that I must tell you all this — you and all of you who are interested: Read the statement carefully yourselves and make your own judgment. I am not going to say a word about this.”
Francis further announced “when a little time goes by, and you have drawn conclusions, perhaps I will speak about it, but I would like your professional maturity to do this work”. It is to be expected that Francis will never mention the Viganò again.
After his embarrassing reply, Francis will now likely use the second trick from the Vatican playbook: Bergoglio journalists will start slandering Viganò.
#newsJhgxewkhqr
Grasping for words and hiding behind an artificial smile, Francis replied that he had read the statement.
He continued with a barrage of empty words, “I will say sincerely that I must tell you all this — you and all of you who are interested: Read the statement carefully yourselves and make your own judgment. I am not going to say a word about this.”
Francis further announced “when a little time goes by, and you have drawn conclusions, perhaps I will speak about it, but I would like your professional maturity to do this work”. It is to be expected that Francis will never mention the Viganò again.
After his embarrassing reply, Francis will now likely use the second trick from the Vatican playbook: Bergoglio journalists will start slandering Viganò.
#newsJhgxewkhqr